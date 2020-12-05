MAN CITY Star Mendy’s Race To Stop His £475,000 Lamborghini Being Crushed after police caught him without insurance



Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City’s £52million French full-back, has a race against time on his hands, to prevent his £475,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ from going into the car crusher, after police stopped him 20 days ago, at 5am, on November 15 in Prestbury, Cheshire, and discovered he had no valid car insurance or driving licence, with the French-plated car currently in a pound at Macclesfield police station.

Mendy has yet to come forward with the relevant documentation, and normal police procedure is to sell the car at auction or send it to be crushed. A source close to the footballer said, “Ben is a great footballer but he’s not great on bureaucratic details like paperwork. He didn’t realise he wasn’t insured so it’s a monumental blunder on his part”.

Continuing, “He’s desperately trying to correct it but the fact it’s now 20 days since his car was seized, he’s at risk of it being destroyed. The police know he wants it back, and are happy to return it, but only once he’s provided the necessary paperwork. It’s worrying that after almost three weeks he still hasn’t managed to sort it out. It’s a beautiful car and he just wants it back in one piece”.

