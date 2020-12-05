TOLEDO man arrested after he posed as a model scout to lure young girls into taking pornographic pictures

Policia Nacional have arrested a 20-year-old man in Toledo on suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor under 15 years of age after he led her to believe he was working for a modelling agency. The suspect allegedly contacted the girl on social media, where he posed as a model scout, and told her his modelling agency was looking for new talent to take part in special photo shoots, earning between €1,200 and €2,400.

-- Advertisement --



The victim travelled to the man’s home and agreed to take the pornographic shots. She discovered the deception days later when she called the modelling agency looking for payment. When she contacted the authorities, Policia Nacional discovered that the company did not exist. The perpetrator was arrested and faces sexual assault charges.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Arrested For Posing As Model Scout To Lure Young Girls”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.