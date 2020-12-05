MADRID Police Arrest An Imam As Suspected ISIS Member and files with jihadist content



National Police in Madrid, today, Saturday, December 5, arrested an imam professor on suspicion of being an active member of terror group ISIS or DAESH, and he is also alleged to have helped a known ISIS terrorist to enter and settle in Spain.

A search of the imam’s property reportedly recovered hundreds of files relating to jidahist activities, including military training manuals, all of which are a valuable find in the fight against the terrorist organisation’s activities in Europe.

More news is as yet not forthcoming.

