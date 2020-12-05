Help for Vera’s Bayra project

MANUEL GUZMAN, who heads the Culture and Cinema department at the Diputacion provincial council, recently visited Vera town hall.

He was there to discuss plans promoting the Cerro del Espiritu Santo, an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and the site of the mediaeval town of Bayra which was razed by an earthquake in 1518.

Guzman, who said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the project, pledged Diputacion commitment to the ambitious project which he described as in line with its current work.

