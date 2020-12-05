E-Cigarettes Increase Risk Of Disease In Young People

E-CIGARETTES increase the risk of disease in young people with ‘alarming’ consequences

33% of girls and 29% of boys between 14 and 18 years old are smokers in Spain, according to the Ministry of Health. Many of them are exchanging the traditional cigarette for vaping.

This practice is much more common among young people, who use these electronic cigarettes “at an alarming rate”, according to the report carried out by the European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Carlos Jimenez, president of the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery, warns that “although the toxic substances are lower than those of a traditional cigarette, these devices contain carbonyls in amounts that put consumers at risk of developing breast cancer. In addition, it increases the ease for the respiratory system of young people to be affected by pneumococcus, which is why from a health point of view they are as harmful as the traditional cigarette.”

In addition, Jiménez argues that most young people start using before they turn 18 and the consequences usually appear 10 or 15 years later because smoking is a disease that kills slowly.

“There is no safe level of exposure to nicotine products,” added Jiménez.

