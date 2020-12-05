AN Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Off The Coast Of Turkey shakes the whole Mediterranean



A huge 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been reported by the Kandilli Observatory in Turkey, this afternoon, Saturday, December 5, off the Mediterranean coast of the holiday resort Antalya.

Authorities say the quake was at a depth of 58 miles (93.3km) and was felt all across the Mediterranean area, as far as Cyprus.

No injuries to residents are reported at this time and no damage to properties.

