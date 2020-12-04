Young Boy Commits Suicide During Online School Lesson

YOUNG boy of eleven years olds commits suicide at home during online school lesson attended by fellow classmates.

Adan Llanos, 11, from Woodbridge, California, shot himself on Wednesday morning while attending a school class via Zoom. The boy was at home and the video and sound were off when Adan committed suicide. His younger sister heard the gunshot and rushed into Adan’s room, where she found her brother. Adan later died in hospital and his parents were by his side at this time.

The cause of Adan’s suicide is not known but experts have commented on the stresses placed on students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and being unable to attend school. This means they are not only missing personal contact but also lack the structure that school gives. The Woodbridge Elementary school that Adan attended will offer fellow students online therapy.

Alejandra Carillo, Adan’s aunt said, ”today was a very difficult day for our family. We just lost our nephew from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” She also said, “I know Aron and Mirna are such great parents”.

