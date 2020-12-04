25 STUDENTS abused in Spanish schools to receive compensation

The Congregation of the Marists of Catalonia, the first in Spain that created an independent commission to assess compensation rights for victims of sexual abuse committed in its schools, will pay a total of €400,000 to 25 former students who reported having suffered abuse years ago.

-- Advertisement --



The Marists constituted an independent commission last February together with the Mans Petites Foundation, created by Manuel Barbero, father of one of the victims, to investigate case by case and establish the damages suffered and therefore the right to receive compensation. The commission has analyzed a total of 25 cases and on December 3 began to contact the students to receive compensation.

“The will of the Marists has always been, from the first moment, to welcome the victims, listen to them and not ignore them”, said sources from the congregation.

A total of 18 teachers or monitors from Marist schools have been denounced in recent years for abuses committed since the 1960s, although only one of them, the Physical Education teacher Joaquín Betínez, has come to trial and has been convicted.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Students Abused At School To Receive Compensation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.