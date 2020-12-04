Russian YouTuber arrested for letting girlfriend die in live broadcast

A RUSSIAN YouTuber, 30, has been arrested for letting his girlfriend die of hypothermia on live streaming.

Reeflay Panini, whose real name is Stanislav Reshetnikov, reportedly locked his partner on the balcony for hours in her underwear despite the low temperatures in Moscow.

On his YouTube channel, he asked followers for donations in exchange for challenging his partner, Valentina Grigorieva, to do humiliating things, such as spraying her with pepper spray.

On Wednesday, December 2, according to the Russian press and National Spanish daily 20minutos.es, in the live broadcast, which has been taken down, he locked her on the balcony and refused to let her back in despite her imploring him to do so for several hours. He had been offered a considerable amount of money for the challenge.

He continued with the live show on YouTube and eventually the banging on the door stopped. When he went to the balcony, he found her unconscious on the floor.

In tears, he took carried her to the sofa and attempted to revive her and when he could not do so, he called the ambulance. While waiting for them to arrive, the live streaming continued and he refused to stop it even when the authorities arrived. The paramedics were only able to confirm the woman’s death.

Russian channel NTV reports that he is under investigation for manslaughter, and that her body showed injuries to the head and torso. It has also been reported that the woman was pregnant.

He told the authorities that he hadn’t done anything wrong and that he had no regrets.

