Policewomen suspended for harassing rape victim

TWO policewomen have been suspended for telling a young rape victim “if you get drunk, these things happen”, amongst other inappropriate comments.

The two women, members of the Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, questioned the victim’s credibility when she went to a police station in the Maresme region of Barcelona in June 2019 to report that she had been raped by two men outside a nightclub in Blanes, Girona.

The two female officers said to the girl “if you had been raped, you’d be hysterical, pulling your hair out and much more upset” and questioned “where are the bruises that prove you were forced?”

They also laughed at her and told her that if she was able to “twerk” she should also be able to look after herself.

As they made it impossible for her to file a complaint, she and her two friends went home, but when the girl’s mother found out what had happened, she took her to Calella Hospital where she was tested for STDs and police took her statement. The following day she reported the rape at another police station where she was able to identify the rapists thanks to the facts that on the night of the events, they had swapped Instagram profile names.

She also decided to report the harassment from the two policewomen and an internal investigation was opened. The two mossas have been suspended without pay, although it has not been revealed for how long.

