PM Announces that One Third of Spain Will be Vaccinated by Summer

SPAIN’S PM has announced that one-third of the Spanish population will be vaccinated by June, as the PM explained the three stages of the vaccine rollout.

On Friday, December 4th, Pedro Sanchez announced that a third of Spain’s 47 million people will be vaccinated by the beginning of Summer. He said that in the first two-month stage, 2.5 million people would receive vaccines. This initial batch will be reserved for the elderly, their carers, and frontline health workers.

The second stage will begin in March, with the PM stating that by ‘May or June, 15 to 20 million Spaniards will have been vaccinated’. Sanchez did not specify what groups would receive priority doses during this stage, although the Spanish government has released a list of categories of people that are considered a high priority for treatment. These include people with a variety of preexisting conditions.

Sanchez says that ‘the third stage, when vaccines will be more widely available, will allow us to cover the entire population’. The government has yet to offer a timeline for when such an ambitious mass vaccination could take place.

Spain has ordered 105 million doses from several different companies, with the majority of compounds requiring two doses to be effective. The country was one of Europe’s worst affected by the pandemic, which took 46 thousand lives and infected 1.6 million people across Spain. However, with just 240 cases per 100,000 people at the moment, Spain has the lowest rates of infection in the EU.

