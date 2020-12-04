North Korean Leader Orders Public Execution of COVID Flouter

NORTH KOREA’S Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un, ordered the public execution of a citizen by firing squad for breaking Covid restriction rules.

North Korea held a public execution by firing squad to punish a breach of coronavirus rules, insiders in the country say. A man accused of smuggling across the sealed-off Chinese border was also shot dead on November 28 in order to scare people into following the rules, according to reports. While North Korea officially claims it has never had a case of Covid-19, Kim Jong-un’s regime has brought in ‘ultra-high-level emergency quarantine measures’ with troops given orders to shoot trespassers at the Chinese border, sources say.

‘They held a public execution by firing squad to threaten residents here in the border area, because there’s been a lot of contact with people on the other side of the border, including a lot of smuggling,’ one source said.

It is understood that the person recently sentenced to death was described as a man in his 50s who was accused of smuggling with Chinese business partners across a border which has been closed for most of 2020. China is North Korea’s biggest trading partner and aid benefactor, but trade between the two has slumped by 75 per cent due to the pandemic.

Worried that smugglers could bring in the virus, Kim’s regime has beefed up its military presence along the countries border in order to enforce the restrictions. Pyongyang has also dispatched special units to check on border guards and make sure they are not themselves involved in smuggling themselves, it is claimed.

