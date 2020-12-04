La Mojonera Joins ‘Kilo x Kilo’ Campaign to Feed the Hungry

LA MOJONERA became one of the first municipalities to join the ‘Kilo x Kilo’ campaign by EcoVidrio in order to boost donations to food banks and feed the hungry.

The Federation of Food Banks has combined forces with Ecovidrio to create the campaign where glass for recycling will be exchanged for food donations. The exciting scheme will roll out to 44 municipalities across Spain and will use over 150 containers to collect the glass from residents.

José Miguel Hernández, mayor of Mojonera has praised the campaign explaining it has the “double objective” of feeding those in need and protecting the environment. Mojonera has containers located on Avenida de Europa and Calle Naturaleza.

