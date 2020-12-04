HOAX SMS CAUSES CONFUSION

A scam alert has been issued about a message for screening which is a hoax.

The regional government has reported to national police that an SMS message saying its from the health authority is not from them and should be regarded as a hoax.

The message invites people to go for a screening and reads similar to the following,

” We are informing you that you have been selected to perform a collective screening test for COVID-19, you must be present with your DNI on December..” the message goes on to state a particular place and time, this message is a hoax, and the health authorities have made a statement to that effect.

In any instance, if any person is concerned whether or not a message received is genuine, then they must contact by phone their nearest health care centre.

Furthermore, people who receive these messages should be aware, the police claim that forwarding the message to others could be damaging and illegal.

When in any doubt, you are to contact your health centre or ask a health professional before doing anything or responding in any way.

