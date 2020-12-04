HARRY POTTER Book Selling for 50p Turns Out To Be Worth £50,000 as it was a rare first edition



Charlotte Rumsey, a solicitor, aged 28, from Blackpool, came across a hardback copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, while helping her mother, 59-year-old Karen, during a clear-out of unwanted items at her home, she tells the story, “I put it in the 50p book box without a second thought, but soon after I just happened to see the Antiques Roadshow on TV”.

She continued, “Someone had taken along some rare Harry Potter books, and the experts said they could be worth £13,000. I thought maybe we had a first edition and rang mum to ask her to double-check our book. She took it out of the box, and I began reading out the issue points that identify it as a first edition. As she turned the pages to check each one, everything seemed to be exactly the same”.

They contacted rare books expert, Jim Spencer, of Hansons Auctioneers, who, after checking the book, confirmed it was indeed an original first edition, one of only 500 in the first run of printing by Bloomsbury’s in 1997.

Charlotte added, “Mum moved to Blackpool in 2003, and can’t believe she had such a valuable book sitting on her bookshelf all that time”.

Mr Spencer said, “I’m delighted for the family. Charlotte said she was hopping about, and the hairs stood up on her arms when she received my call confirming it was a first issue”.

