Happy post-lockdown events for Torrecardenas hospital

THE preliminary results of a Torrecardenas Hospital survey indicate that more children than usual were conceived during lockdown.

A total of 1,102 pregnant women have made appointments for a first consultation three months after the period between March 15 and June 21, revealed Dr Javier Alcaide who heads the Torrecardenas Obstetrics and Gynaeocology Unit.

This was 15 per cent more than the 954 women who attended the unit during the same period in 2019, an increase of 148 mothers-to-be.

