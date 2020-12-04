€1 million restoration for Malaga church

MORE than €1 million will be invested to restore Los Martires Church in Malaga.

The Malaga Municipal Housing Institute will pay 50 per cent of the investment which aims to repairs deterioration caused by the passage of time and the weather, and prevent further damage.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, accompanied by the Councillor for Housing, Francisco Pomares, and the Councillor for the Central District, Gema del Corral, to see the restoration work on the Church of the Holy Martyrs.

It mainly involved the walls, vault and floors affected by damp and began in March this year.

There will also be work done on the electric supply and the project is expected to be completed by May 2021.

The church houses the city’s patron saints, San Ciriaco and Santa Paula.

During the restoration work, a fresh water well with a manual pump has been found. It was previously unseen, despite work done in the 1930s when a pillar of an arch collapsed, but has provided a clue as to why the nearby street is named Pozos Dulces.

The work on the church was first completed in 1519 and it was refurbished in 1777, then further changes and repairs were done in the 19th century.

