CIVIL GUARD Arrest Two Hashish Smugglers In Covid-19 Roadblock in the municipality of Jaen



The Civil Guard, last Thursday, at 08:30am, on November 26, arrested two men of French origin, in two separate cars, after they acted suspiciously during a routine stop at a Covid-19 police block, set up to control the movement of people between municipalities, on the A-4, as it passes near to Jaén, Spain.

Police officers manning the roadblock noticed the occupants of the two cars behaving very nervously, with the one driver attempting to escape, but he was restrained by the security forces, and upon searching the two vehicles, officers discovered 15kg of hashish, with both men arrested on the spot, charged with suspected drug trafficking offences.

