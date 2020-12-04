Christmas will be as normal as possible in Carboneras

THE Three Kings will greet Carboneras children on the night of January 5 via the town hall’s social media.

Royal Pages will visit houses, bringing local children the sweets that they would ordinarily receive during the Three Kings parade, Carboneras mayor Jose Luise Amerigo announced as he presented the town hall’s Christmas programme.

“Although different, and although we must all be very responsible to prevent Covid-19 from spreading, the Christmas fiestas will retain their characteristic excitement and joy,” Amerigo said.

Accompanied by the councillors for Fiestas, Culture and Commerce, the mayor stressed that the holidays would inevitably be conditioned by the pandemic.

“We are concentrating on open-air activities, with prior reservations and reduced, limited capacities as well as all necessary health and safety measures so that we can enjoy the holidays as safely as possible,” the mayor added.

Carboneras Christmas lights have now been switched on and have been extended throughout the town this year.

“As well as bringing a partial return to the normality that we all long for, the lights should help to encourage people to spend in the shops, restaurants and bars at a time when it is more important than ever to support them,” Amerigo said.

