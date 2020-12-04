ARSENAL Legend Patrick Vieira Sacked By French Club Nice after Europa League Defeat



Patrick Vieira took over as coach of Ligue 1 club OGC Nice in the Summer of 2018, coming from American club, New York City, to replace Lucien Favre, with all going well in his first season, Nice finishing in the seventh position in the table, but now, after two-and-a-half years in the job, things have taken a turn for the worse, with a run of five defeats leading the board of OGC Nice to relieve him of his managerial position, after last night’s Europe League loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

A club statement, today, Friday, December 4, read, “Patrick Vieira, who joined the club in the summer of 2018, is no longer head coach of OGC Nice, effective immediately. In a meeting conducted after last night’s match, the Nice Board informed Patrick Vieira of their decision to end their collaboration. The Rouge et Noir club has decided to appoint Adrien Ursea as head coach of the club’s professional first team, as of today”.

Continuing, “The Swiss-Romanian tactician, who was assistant coach to Patrick Vieira and, before that, Lucien Favre, will take charge of his first Nice match as head coach this Sunday with the trip to Reims. ‘Patrick Vieira put all his heart and professionalism into his service for OGC Nice over the last two and a half years of their collaboration. The Nice board sincerely thanks the former France international for his commitment and dedication to the development of the club and wishes him every future success in his coaching career”.

