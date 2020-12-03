Write it down in Finestrat

PUPILS at Finestrat primary schools will print out the writing paper for their Three Kings letters this year.

Usually the letters are distributed at local schools but the town hall’s Education department preferred this option on health and safety grounds.

Hard copies will still be available and families can decide which version they prefer.

The letters also include a questionnaire where the children can tell the Three Wise Men whether they have behaved “marvellously, like little angels, little demons or so-so.”

The letters are in Valenciano to encourage use of the local language, said Culture councillor, “because the Three Kings speak Valenciano too.”

