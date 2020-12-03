NATIONAL POLICE in cooperation with Dutch and Belgian officers, have seized two tonnes of marihuana and arrested 19 people for drugs trafficking.

-- Advertisement --



In an international operation carried out by more than 300 officers, 63 properties have been searched in Spain and more than 34,000 marihuana plants seized, as well as 1.5 kilos of speed, 14 vehicles, €20,000 and a gun.

The organization was led by Dutch citizens, who were arrested in Barcelona, with Albanese citizens who managed the plantations, while several Spaniards were in charge of logistics.

The plantations were set up in houses or warehouses which were in areas which are difficult to access on the outskirts of towns and connected illegally to the electric supply, using up to €1.5 million worth of electricity.

In the operation coordinated by Europol, most of the detainees (14) were arrested in Spain by the National Police.

The properties where the plantations were located were rented to foreign citizens who were then able to legalise their situation in Spain.

Two Dutch people, resident in Ibiza and Tarragona, were in charge of laundering the benefits obtained with these indoor plantations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two tonnes of marihuana seized”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.