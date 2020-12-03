Town sentenced to compensate for nightclub noise levels

A TOWN in Tarragona has been sentenced to pay compensation to a local resident for excessive noise from the Pacha La Pineda nightclub.

Contentious-administrative court number 1 in Tarragona has ordered Vila-seca Town Council to urgently compensate a local resident for the inconvenience caused by the Pacha La Pineda nightclub and to ensure a complete soundproofing of the premises.

The judge upheld the appeal presented by a resident near the nightclub, who claimed that it violated legal noise levels and was a focal point for fights and irreverent behaviour in the street until the early hours of the morning, which violated several fundamental rights.

Residents in Calle Amadeu Vives, where the nightclub is located, claimed that they were unable to sleep at night and complained that the nightclub did not respect closing times, allowed drinking in the street and did nothing to break up groups of people outside the premises until 7am.

They reported this to the town hall and Local Police on several occasions, and when nothing was done, commissioned an expert report which concluded that noise levels were excessive.

The judge has also said that the town council did not take adequate measures to prevent this acoustic contamination and did nothing in the case for an excessively long time, as the nightclub opened in 1995.

The town council will have to pay €5,000 in compensation. It has not been granted to the residents’ community as a whole but to one of the residents who presented clinical documents for problems derived from the situation and receipts for the cost of soundproofing his home.

The judge added that the aim is not to put an end to partying, but to set limits and regulate them so that the leisure activity is carried out within the law and without harming third parties, who have the right to peace and rest and to enjoy their own homes.

Vila-seca town hall has guaranteed that it will make sure the Pacha La Pineda nightclub complies with the law and will pay the compensation and not file an appeal.

