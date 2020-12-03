SWEDEN GETS TOUGH

Sweden has announced tough new measures once again after the recent figures are released.

The Number in a group of people in Sweden publicly is now limited to eight maximum, and no alcohol will be sold after 10 pm at any establishment.

Bars hotels restaurants must close at 10.30 pm, and these moves come as Sweden sees seven thousand (7000) dead in its second coronavirus wave.

These sweeping measures along with a month-long closure of learning institutes colleges etc. will last till January 6 2021.

Like other countries, Sweden knows it needs to create a slow down of cases in the second wave of the Pandemic.

The strict and widespread measures will effectively lock down learning and evening social activity to a degree which the Swedish government hope will be most effective.

Its clear similar measures across Scandinavia and Europe have worked, so in a sense, Sweden is towing that safety line.

