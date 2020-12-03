Schoolgirl pulls 11-year-old free after man tries to drag her away

A schoolgirl managed to pull her 11-year-old free from a man who grabbed her and tried to drag her away while they were walking to school.

The two girls, both 11, were walking along Woolwich Manor Way in Newham when they were approached by a man who was drinking from what is believed to have been a bottle of alcohol.

He grabbed the arm of one them, and attempted to drag her away. Her friend refused to let go of her and managed to pull her free of the man before they both ran away.

The incident happened at 8.10 on Thursday, November 19, and police are now appealing for public help to trace the alleged attacker.

PC Harry Albon who is investigating the incident said: “Although the girls were not physically harmed, they were understandably shaken by this incident.

“At the time the girls were approached there were a number of young people on their way to school who may have seen the victims struggling to get away from the suspect.

“It is important that those people make themselves known to police and share what they saw.”

Officers from North East Command Unit are working closely with the school to ensure that both staff and pupils are supported, and that the male is identified and apprehended.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged around 30, 6ft tall of medium/chubby build with short dark hair and a navy blue knitted hat.

He was wearing a dark grey coat, with black jogging bottoms, black T-shirt and possibly a navy-blue gilet.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the suspect, or who saw the incident take place, is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2606/19NOV.

