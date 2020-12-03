FOUR pregnant women rescued from ‘baby-making’ factory in Nigeria, along with children and other prisoners

Police in Nigeria have raided a factory in the Mowe area of southwestern Ogun where they rescued a total of 10 enslaved women and children on Tuesday, December 1. The ‘factories’ were illegal facilities where men were hired to impregnate the women, whose babies were then sold for £400 each.

“Acting on a tip-off, our men stormed the illegal maternity home and rescued 10 people, including four kids and six women, four of whom are pregnant,” police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi told AFP.

One of the enslaved women, Chindera Onuoha, told reporters that baby boys are sold for 250,000 Nigerian naira (£491), while girls are sold for 200,000 naira (£393).

Two people were arrested at the facility and police are still searching for the main operator, who is on the run.

