Motril promotes ‘full inclusion’ to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Motril

MOTRIL is celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3) with an awareness campaign entitled “A Day For All”.

“This year, the Covid-19 pandemic has placed this group of people with functional diversity in a more complicated situation because of their physical and social vulnerability. We citizens must be aware of this,” said the council.

“We have been working throughout the year to respond and address the demands of associations that work with people with functional diversity.


“We want to praise the great work that people and groups do in Motril for people with disabilities and their families, to give visibility and defend their rights.”

The Consistory has joined the manifesto of the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (CERMI) for a better understanding and “full Inclusion”.


WHO estimates that more than one billion people, approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, experience some form of disability.

Tara Rippin
