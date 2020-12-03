Mad Max actor Hugh Keays-Byrne has died aged 73

CHARLIZE Theron has led tributes made to Mad Max actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, who has died aged 73.

Filmmaker Brian Trenchard-Smith, who directed Keays-Byrne in The Man From Hong Kong in 1975, announced his death on Facebook.

“Hugh had a generous heart, offering a helping hand to people in need, or a place to stay to a homeless teenager,” Trenchard-Smith said.

“He cared about social justice and preserving the environment long before these issues became fashionable.

“His life was governed by his sense of the oneness of humanity. We will miss his example and his friendship.”

Theron starred alongside the actor in the fourth installment of the franchise in 2015, Fury Road, where he played Immortan Joe, however, he is best known for playing villain Toecutter opposite Mel Gibson in the 1979 action film.

Alongside a picture of the pair together on set, Theron wrote: “RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne. It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul.

“You will be deeply missed my friend.”

