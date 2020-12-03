HUNGARY ASKS FOR RUSSIAN VACCINE

Hungary has announced it will trial the Russian made COVID-19 vaccine.

The Russian made vaccine for COVID-19 has been requested by Hungary and may be used for its citizens, and this is despite not having EMA approval.

The Sputnik V vaccine could be issued to the Hungarians under their government’s responsibility even though it is not on the list of vaccines approved by Brussels.

The European Medicines Agency warned that it would be an unlicensed supply, and the effects thereof would be under the responsibility of the Hungarian government.

Hungary is the first country in Europe to receive 10 doses of the 10 dollars per person Russian made vaccine for analysis.

Its claimed by Russia that the vaccine is more than 95per cent effective after 42 days of trials which gave this result.

The Russian made Sputnik V vaccine costs around 8 euros per shot as opposed to Pfizer 16 euros, Moderna 25 euros, and these are approximate costs per shot per person.

The Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said the final say would be with Hungarian laboratories whether or not to use the Russian vaccine for the Hungarian people.

