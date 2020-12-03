Facebook and Twitter Place Misinformation Warnings Over Trump Speech

FACEBOOK and Twitter have placed misinformation warnings over a speech released by Donald Trump in which he repeats his allegations of fraud in the November election.

The President says that the 46-minute video ‘may be the most important speech I’ve ever made’, continuing to repeat his unsubstantiated claims that electoral fraud was committed in November’s Presidential race against Joe Biden.

Trump says that the electoral system of the US is ‘under coordinated assault and siege’, and his legal team has launched unsuccessful appeals in several states against the victory of his Democrat rival. Trump won 232 electoral college seats in November, compared to Joe Biden’s 306. In the speech, Trump adds that ‘this is not just about honouring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me’ but rather ‘ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election. In all future elections.’

Facebook’s warning over the video cited the Bipartisan Policy Centre, a Washington DC-based think-tank. Their statement reads ‘Both voting by post and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the United States. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods’.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s detailed disclaimer also asserts that ‘voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the US’ adding that officials and experts have warned that allegations of voter fraud largely come from ‘misinformation campaigns, many of which are intended to create distrust in the US’s electoral process’.

