Drunk Driver Kills Five Christmas Shoppers In Germany

An unemployed, 51-year-old man, Bernd W (German privacy laws prohibit the surname being given out), believed to have an alcohol problem, reportedly in a drunken state, drove his Range Rover, at a speed of around 40mph, ‘zig-zagging’ into a crowd of screaming Christmas shoppers, in the town of Trier, Germany, on Tuesday, December 1, killing a father and his baby daughter, a teacher, and two other as yet, unidentified members of the public.

Eye-witnesses tell of officers using a police car to smash the suspect’s car against a kerb, before wrestling the driver to the ground.

On his social media page, inactive since 2015, Bernd was found to have posted unusual things like, “Standalone on my tombstone, save your tears, where were you when I was alive?”, and “eyes open”, and “boredom”. Apparently, friends said Bernd had been living inside the Range Rover recently, which he was borrowing from a friend.

Friends of the suspect described him as “an unstable, strange and aggressive loner, who was weird”, and neighbours said he was a “strange individual”, who was “quick-tempered and sometimes aggressive”, and apparently enjoyed getting drunk during the day in the local kebab shop, “he lived into the day and drank, that was his life”, where he was reportedly drinking just hours before getting into the 4 x 4 and going on his four-minute drunken rampage.

Peter Fritzen, the public prosecutor, said Bernd W will remain in custody, and that he had shown signs of psychological abnormalities during and after his arrest, but that there is no clear motive for his attack.

