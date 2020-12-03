DIGITAL VACCINE PASSPORTS DECISION

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided Immunity Passports are not a good idea.

The WHO said today Thursday that it did not approve of countries issuing immunity passports for people who have had COVID-19 and recovered from it.

It has however said that it will investigate the possibilities of using electronic certificates, containing vaccination details, which would allow free travel during the pandemic for the holder of that certificate. It was against Immunity passports in theory.

The European arm of the International Health Organization of the United Nations, highlighted today the need for some form of a digital or electronic certificate.

Further discussions with the 53 member states will take place next week, and look at the security of travel and the transmission in schools, colleges and universities

