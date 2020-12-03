CATALONIA LOCKED !

The region of Catalonia in Spain has seen its fair share of the pandemic indeed a lions share some would argue, but the latest figures are grim reading indeed.

Catalonia will not sadly advance one stage towards de-escalation on Monday 7 December, due to the unprecedented sudden change of data with regards to COVID-19.

The region will remain at stage 1 for 15 days due to the data report by Catalonia health authorities.

The health minister Alba Vegas announced today at the press conference for disclosure of data, that there had been a sudden rise in numbers, and that the decrease in cases had slowed meaning continued strict control over the circulation of the public in the region.

Stringent monitoring of figures and public movement will follow in these critical 15 days, the first half of December for both the health of Catalonia and indeed its economy.

