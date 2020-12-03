Business rates relief to be repaid by major UK supermarkets

IN these days of accountants and shareholders demanding profits almost over any care for consumers, five major supermarkets have confirmed that they will repay £1.7 billion (€1.87 billion) to the UK Government in respect of business rates relief received.

The four companies, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco all confirm that their sales have been much higher than expected and therefore they had no need to keep the funds, although cynics suggest that they have made the decision so they don’t have to face Government financial review once the pandemic is finished.

So far, the Co-op, Waitrose and Marks and Spencer have indicated that they won’t be refunding any of the money due to their financial situation.

