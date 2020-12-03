Breaking News – First Batch Of Covid Vaccines On The Way

BREAKING NEWS – First batch of Covid vaccines are on the way to the UK and will arrive within ‘hours’

The first Pfizer jabs are winging their way to the UK on Thursday, December 3 as the army carry out a dry run for the main delivery, and the vaccine is expected to arrive in the country for the first time ‘within hours’. According to Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, who is the UKs chief medical officer, the jabs left the Belgium plant on Wednesday night aboard lorries and are expected on British soil ‘very shortly’.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning Professor Van-Tam said: ‘We currently expect to receive [it] very, very shortly in the UK, and I do mean hours, not days.’

The UKs biggest ever vaccination drive is due to begin next week with an initial 40million doses set to be administered across fifty hospitals. It will be distributed at hospitals first, then GP surgeries and cities via stadiums and conference centres.

