Worcester rapist has sentence increased after Solicitor General steps in

When police searched Boyles’s computer, they found that he had filmed another woman while she slept using a hidden camera. Police also found that Boyles had downloaded and made several indecent images of children.

Boyles was convicted of 15 sexual offences and was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment and given a sexual harm prevention order on September 8, 2020, at Worcester Crown Court.

Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, on Tuesday, December 1, the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 6 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “The sickening behaviour of the offender should be met with the full force of the law. The Court of Appeal has rightly increased his sentence.”