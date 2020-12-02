Worcester rapist has sentence increased after Solicitor General steps in

WORCESTER rapist James Boyles has had his prison sentence increased after Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP, steps in.
The 69-year-old raped the same sleeping woman on a number of occasions, filming the assaults, however, Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP found his conviction to be unduly lenient.
When police searched Boyles’s computer, they found that he had filmed another woman while she slept using a hidden camera. Police also found that Boyles had downloaded and made several indecent images of children.
Boyles was convicted of 15 sexual offences and was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment and given a sexual harm prevention order on September 8, 2020, at Worcester Crown Court.
Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, on Tuesday, December 1, the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 6 years’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: “The sickening behaviour of the offender should be met with the full force of the law. The Court of Appeal has rightly increased his sentence.”