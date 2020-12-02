What is Decentralized Finance?

You may be aware of Cryptocurrency. Crypto’s promise is to make money and payments accessible to anyone from any corner of the world. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) illuminates that promise.

DeFi guarantees an open alternative to all the financial services of today, including loans, savings, trading, insurance, and more, to anyone with a smartphone or computer and internet connection. Decentralized Finances is also known as Open Finance. If you want to fund your gambling with Ethereum, you will need to understand Decentralized Finance, which is relatively new but exciting. So, what is DeFi?

Decentralized Finance Definition

DeFi is a movement or ecosystem of financial applications built on top of blockchain networks with an aim to create an open-source, and transparent financial services to everyone without any central authority. The user gets the full control over their assets and interacts with the ecosystem via peer-to-peer finance, powered by decentralized applications under the Ethereum blockchain.

Open Finance has seen remarkable growth since early 2019. More than a year ago, there was $275M worth of crypto locked in DeFi. By the 25th of July this year, the amount had grown to $4B. This growth is a sign that there has been a growing interest in DeFi within the crypto community. Decentralized Finance is the future of the financial sector and the next big haven for gamblers.

The Importance of DeFi

DeFi plays a significant role in the growth of the financial sector. It expands functionality and makes it easier to reach money. Since you only need a smartphone to access the DeFi sector, the global economy is growing exponentially.

DeFi is also the fastest growing blockchain sector. Recent reports show that DeFi tokens outperform other counterparts. One sure thing is that the future of Open Finance is highly promising, and through it, an entirely new industry will blossom.

Decentralized Applications (Dapps), what are they?

DeFi is Decentralized Applications dependent. To understand what DeFi is capable of, you need to grasp what Dapps is all about. These are programs designed to work within decentralized networks such as blockchains, Distributed Ledgers Technologies (DLT), and Tor networks. These protocols are decentralized, and there is no central authority, agencies, or corporations that monitor or regulate their functionality.

Examples of Dapps are Fireblocks, Anchorage, and Coinbase Custody. They require little human intervention. Instead, these platforms streamline their business systems through advanced smart contracts. Smart contracts perform a variety of functions. They initiate once they receive crypto to their address. They are also tasked with customer approval and making payments.

Benefits of Decentralized Finance

DeFi leverages Ethereum’s fundamental principles, not just to increase financial security and improve transparency, but also to unlock growth opportunities and liquidity, and support an economic system that is integrated and standardized. Here are the benefits of DeFi.

i) Programmability

The programmable smart contracts activate execution and allow the creation of new digital assets and financial instruments.

ii) Permissionless

DeFi works differently from traditional finance. It’s defined by the open, permissionless access it has. Anyone who has a crypto wallet and is connected to the internet can access DeFi from anywhere around the globe.

iii) Immutability

DeFi features tamper-proof data coordination on the decentralized blockchain architecture to increase security and auditability.

iv) Transparency

Every transaction on the public Ethereum blockchain is verified by other users sharing the network. This high level of transparency with transactions allows rich data analysis and allows every user to access the network activity.

v) Self-Custody

Participants of the DeFi market who use Web3 wallets for permissionless financial applications and protocols interaction keep custody of their assets and control their personal data.

Challenges Affecting DeFi

i) Poor performance

Blockchains are slow, and this affects applications built on them. Developers of DeFi applications are trying to minimize these limitations and optimize their products.

ii) Bad user experience

Using DeFi applications takes a lot of effort from the user. As DeFi applications take over the global financial platform, they must make some improvements to incentivize users to switch from the traditional system.

iii) Cluttered ecosystem

It’s an uphill task to find an application suited for a specific use. Users have to find the best choice. It’s also a challenge to build the applications and figure how they fit into the massive DeFi ecosystem.

Final Remarks

The main systems of our society are undergoing a transformation geared towards decentralization. Soon, the DeFi Dapps will set the new standards in the global economy. Clearly, Decentralized Finance is here to stay.

It has the potential to become the most efficient financial system. The biggest benefit is the gaming and gambling dapps, which allow you to transact from your crypto wallet.