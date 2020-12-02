THE Queen and Prince Philip are playing their part in trying to defeat Covid-19 by abandoning their ­traditional family Christmas in 2020, even though households can mix.

-- Advertisement --



The couple plan to spend Christmas day alone at Windsor Castle, ditching Sandringham for the first time in 33 years for the family get-together.

Instead, they will use video calls to catch up with the family much like the rest of us.

Palace sources have confirmed that despite official guidance allowing ­gatherings for worship, the Queen will not attend a church service on Christmas Day to avoid attracting any large crowds.

It comes after chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty last week warned against physical contact with elderly relatives over Christmas.

He said, “Don’t do stupid things.

“Would I encourage someone to hug and kiss their elderly relatives? No I would not.”

Royal sources explained the 94-year-old Queen made the decision to “lead by example”, after consulting palace doctors and the rest of the family, including husband Philip 99.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Queen and Prince Philip are playing their part in trying to defeat Covid-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.