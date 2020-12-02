Stolen watches recovered

THREE people aged between 18 and 20 were arrested in Algeciras for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing watches valued at €12,000 which have since been recovered.

They allegedly entered the house at night through a window when the occupants were sleeping, having previously jumped the perimeter wall.

They also took a wallet belonging to the owner which contained €600.

One of the men was arrested after he attempted to flee from the police when he saw them in an unmarked car on the street.

The watches were found at their homes, where they were keeping the before selling them.

Only one of the detainees has a criminal record, the National Police in Algeciras reported.

