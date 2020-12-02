Spain adds 9,331 new Covid cases while cumulative incidence continues to drop to an average of 251 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

IN its daily update, the Ministry of Health confirmed there have been 273 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



There are now no autonomous communities with a cumulative incidence of above 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic in Spain now stands at 45,784 with 1,665,775 cases confirmed by PCR test.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain adds 9,331 new Covid cases while cumulative incidence continues to drop”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.