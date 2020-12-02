Public garden, play area and parking earmarked for Rincon de la Victoria

A PUBLIC garden, play area and parking for 52 cars are to be created in Rincon de la Victoria.



The council has put out to tender the project for the development of a green area in Los Fernández de Torre de Benagalbón with an initial budget of €232,160.

Councillor for the Infrastructure area, Sergio Díaz, said: “The aim is to provide a green space and parking spaces that will bring a social and environmental benefit for residents and visitors.”

The new park will be built on an area of ​​2,448.80 square meters that will be made up of pathways, rest and play areas, garden areas, and the creation of two spaces for the future installation of children’s games and bio-healthy devices.

Trees, shrubs, palm trees and hedges will be planted and urban furniture such as bins, benches and accessible drinking fountains and a series of light points will be installed.

The parking area will occupy an area of ​​1,409.81 sqm where 52 new parking spaces will be created.

