New Orleans Swingers Event Linked To 41 Coronavirus Cases

A swingers event, “Naughty N’awlins”, held last month on November 11, for four days, in New Orleans, has led to 41 cases of coronavirus, out of 300 who attended, and organizer, Bob Hannaford, has been online, urging those who attended to go and get tested and to conduct a thorough contact tracing if possible. Hannaford wrote in his blog, “You see, we have no idea how many people got tested after our event, nor if anyone tested positive and didn’t tell us. There could also be people that are positive, but without symptoms, so they never got tested”.

Attendees of the event were issued two wristbands, one indicating when they had the last negative test result, and another to show they had provided paperwork proving they had antibodies, and during the four days they were required to were masks and social distance, but some admitted to not following those rules as the four days unfolded.

The “Naughty N’awlins” four-day event started on the same day, November 11, that the city of New Orleans brought in their stricter coronavirus guidelines, one of which stated no more than 100 persons are allowed at an indoor event, with special events needed a permit, and a spokesman for the city has stated the event organiser had not requested the said required permit.

