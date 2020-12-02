A MAN was arrested in Motril in a major drugs operation for his alleged involvement with an organization which introduced 45 tonnes of cocaine per year into Europe.



The operation, carried out with Europol, dismantled an organization dedicated to large-scale cocaine trafficking between South America and Europe and laundering money derived from this activity.

The group introduced 45 tonnes of cocaine per year through different European ports, earning €100 million in the past few months alone.

There were 44 arrests in total as part of the operations in this case in Brazil, Portugal, Holland, Belgium, Dubai and Spain.

In total, 167 properties were investigated, and €12 million in cash as well as 70 high-end vehicles were seized. Accounts have been blocked.

In Malaga, three houses were searched by National Police and two properties, valued at €4 million, were seized, as well as five high-end vehicles.

The investigation coordinated by Europol began in 2017, when through various surveillance and monitoring devices a link was detected between a person related to a business network specialized in money laundering and several drug traffickers.

Brazilian and Portuguese authorities were already investigating this person, so meetings were held in order to coordinate investigations.

The information led Europol to a “very sophisticated” organization that managed large drug shipments by sea and air from Brazil to Europe, where there was a complex money laundering network.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Motril arrest in major drugs operation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.