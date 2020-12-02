Men record dogs brutally attacking farm animals

TWO animal associations have reported the recording and sharing of videos which show dogs brutally attacking a cow and a pig.

Associations Libera and Familias polo Respeto Animal (FARE) say that the dogs could have been trained and used by farmers in locations between Ourense and Zamora.

In a statement, the organizations explain that in one of the videos, shared on WhatsApp, a cow can be seen tied up and being attacked by at least three dogs, “causing it immense suffering”.

Another video shows a dog attacking a pig, while a man shouts at it to “keep going”. The man has a strong accent which leads the associations to believe they are in Galicia.

They have requested citizen collaboration to identify and locate the people organizing and recording the dogs brutally attacking farm animals which “intend to promote the suffering of animals as if it were a show”.

They are handing the videos to the authorities and will request that environmental officers from the Xunta de Galicia open an investigation to charge the culprits with animal abuse, punishable with up to 18 months in prison and being disqualified from owning animals or practising professions related with animals for up to three years.

Animal welfare law in Galicia imposes penalties of up to €30,000 for animal abuse.

