Man found guilty of violently assaulting and raping a woman

A MAN from Jaywick, a coastal village in the Tendring district of Essex, has been found guilty of violently assaulting and raping a woman before going on the run.

34-year-old Steven Anderson, of no fixed address, was eventually found and convicted of two counts of rape, GBH, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating, and criminal damage at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, December 2.

The jury heard how Anderson had imprisoned the woman on December 13, 2019, smashing a tv, threatening her with a meat cleaver, and holding her hostage.

The woman in her 50s was too scared to seek help and when she saw Anderson again on January 2 this year, he beat her – using his fists and a wooden hammer – and raped her at knifepoint.

The next day, the victim made her way to the safety of her family and Essex Police were called.

Anderson fled the county and was arrested in Homerton three weeks later.

After today’s result, Detective Constable Liv Howells, of the North Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This has been a harrowing case and I am in awe of the bravery of the victim.



“She’s come forward and given us in-depth accounts of what Anderson put her through, and I cannot thank her enough for her bravery and co-operation throughout this difficult investigation.



“So many officers have worked tirelessly on this case, to make sure we get justice for the victim, and can stop Steven Anderson from committing crimes against women.



“Anderson is a violent man and shows no care for others around him. I hope that today’s result brings some comfort to the victims and encourages other victims of abuse – whether that’s sexual or physical – to come forward.”

Anderson is due to be sentenced on January 25, 2021.

