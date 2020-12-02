Lab-grown chicken meat has been approved for sale for the first time.

EXPECTED to be launched in a restaurant “in the very near term”, in what is a landmark regulatory approval, Singapore will allow American company East Just to sell the product.

-- Advertisement --



The firm said the meat grown in a laboratory will be available as nuggets and will be sold at premium chicken prices.

Concerns about health, the environment and animal welfare have seen an increased demand for alternatives to meat from slaughtered animals, and it is hoped this could be the future.

But there are concerns over the added expense to consumers as cultured meat is more costly.

San Francisco-based Just Eat is also believed to be in talks with US regulators.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lab-grown chicken meat approved for sale for the first time”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.