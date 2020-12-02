NATIONAL POLICE arrested a man, 44, for allegedly attacking a homeless person near Las Canteras Beach in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

-- Advertisement --



The arrest came following a call alerting that a homeless man who was spending the night on the street near the beach was being attacked.

When the National Police arrived, they found the victim with face injuries. He was taken to a nearby health centre and later to hospital, where he was given several stitches.

With the description given by a witness and the victim, the police searched the area and located the perpetrator of the attack, who does not have a criminal record.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Homeless man attacked on Las Palmas Beach”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.