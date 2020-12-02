Granada-born choreographer Rafael Amargo arrested for drug trafficking

GRANADA-born choreographer Rafael Amargo has been arrested for drug trafficking and being part of a criminal organisation.

Amargo, who is one of the most recognised figures in the world of flamenco, was going to premiere his new work ‘Yerma’ this Thursday at the La Latina Theatre in Madrid but was arrested on Tuesday, December 1, in an operation by National Police officers.

According to reports from Europa Press and Telecinco police sources, four other people were arrested including the current partner of the choreographer.

The National Police have searched the father-of-two’s house in Madrid in an operation against a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, specifically methamphetamines, which is currently part of an ongoing investigation, with new arrests not being ruled out in the coming hours.

45-year-old Amargo has had a successful professional career with significant accolades for some of his shows, including four Max Awards for the Performing Arts stand out, two for ‘Bitter’, one for the highly applauded ‘Poet in New York’ and another for ‘El amor brujo’.

One Twitter user reacted to the news: “Rafael Amargo, one of my favorite Flamenco dancers was arrested yesterday for something related to drug trafficking, it’s sad because he is a wonderful dancer and an endearing person, I hope everything is a misunderstanding but if so, maybe bad people have made him go a bad way.

