GEORGE BEST’S Little Black Book Sold In Auction containing all his old girlfriends’ names and numbers



Footballer, George Best, famously had a string of high-profile romances and lovers, now, his ‘little black book’, containing names and phone numbers of his former lovers, has sold for £1,500, at an online auction, run by Stacey’s Auctioneers in Basildon, Essex, who also sold George’s shirt worn on his debut for Northern Ireland, for £13,000.

A spokesman for the auctioneers said the book held “all his main contacts including, girlfriends” with a note inside reading: “With love, from George”.

The Manchester United and Northern Ireland star was nicknamed ‘The Fifth Beatle’, in reference to his charm and good looks, but sadly his addiction to alcohol led to his decline, and ultimately, his death, aged 59, in 2005, leaving one son, Calum, from his marriage to playboy bunny, Angie, who he divorced in 1981, before marrying second wife, Alex, who he was with from 1995 to 2004.

George dated many famous women, including Barbra Windsor, actress Susan George, singer Lynsey DePaul, plus, in the mid-1970s, Marjorie Wallace, then Texan Miss World, about whom George later said, “She wanted me because I was George Best, and I wanted her because she was Miss World. It wasn’t exactly a meeting of minds”, but his love of partying and good times, created a lot of conflict with his obvious love of football, as Best once commented, “If you’d given me the choice of beating four men and smashing a goal in from 30 yards against Liverpool, or going to bed with Miss World, it would have been a difficult choice. Luckily, I had both”.

