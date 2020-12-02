A minor has been arrested by Tortosa Local Police for selling marijuana

TORTOSA Local Police have arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly selling marijuana after they were found with a precision scale and six bags of marijuana with a total weight of 10kg.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, December 1, after officers managed to identify the five suspects who were allegedly selling drugs on the same street in Tortosa, which is the capital of the Baix Ebre region in Catalonia.

Despite the small amount of narcotics, and other paraphernalia, police ascertained that the gang was willing to distribute the drugs, meaning a crime against public health for drug trafficking.

It is unknown what the minor has been charged with at this time, while the remaining four identified have been charged with an administrative offense for drug possession.

Local Police also received warning of a theft in a clothing store located nearby on the same night, and after identifying the two people who allegedly committed the act, two women aged 32 and 33, officers arrested them.

